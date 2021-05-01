ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XNGSY stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.195 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

