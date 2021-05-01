Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
WHELF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. Salt Lake Potash has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Salt Lake Potash
