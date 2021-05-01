Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $970,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.33 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $13.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $287.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

