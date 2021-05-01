LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.72

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.72 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.99). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 225.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 2,082,290 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.