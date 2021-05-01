TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $140.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRRSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $107.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

