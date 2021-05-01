Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$184.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.38 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.94.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

