Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $299.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.60. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

