Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

