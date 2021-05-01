Oppenheimer Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

