Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 23.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Waste Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

