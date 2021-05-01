Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

CRDF stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

