Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Canaccord Genuity

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.05. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

