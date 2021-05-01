Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $700,700.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,833 shares of company stock worth $10,705,120. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

