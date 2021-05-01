Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $609.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

