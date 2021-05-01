Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

