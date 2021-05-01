Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$66.31 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last ninety days.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
