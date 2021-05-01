Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$66.31 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

