Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.00.

TSE PAAS opened at C$39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$28.60 and a one year high of C$53.30. The firm has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

