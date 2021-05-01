Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.49.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$764.56 million and a PE ratio of 32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.