Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.96.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.84 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

