Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.44.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

