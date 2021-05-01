Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

DGX stock opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

