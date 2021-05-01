Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.05. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11,770 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.