Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.29.

H opened at C$29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$24.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

