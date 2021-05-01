PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective increased by Truist from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

