Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE:GNK opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $642.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,613,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,736,220. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

