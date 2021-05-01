NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$2.33. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 979,961 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

