Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $520,488. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

