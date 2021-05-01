JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMNSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Elementis from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EMNSF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

