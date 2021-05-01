Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.