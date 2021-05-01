Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.09. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,616,767 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

