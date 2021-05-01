Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

