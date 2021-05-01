Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

