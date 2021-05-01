Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

EAR stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

