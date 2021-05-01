Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to “Buy”

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolve Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

