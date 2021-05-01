Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ISTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ISTR opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

