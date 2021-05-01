$306.83 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $306.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

