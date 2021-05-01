Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NFG opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

