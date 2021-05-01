B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LifeMD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LFMD opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000.

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

