Analysts Set Expectations for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $179.11 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.