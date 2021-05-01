Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Barclays from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

