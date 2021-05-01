Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDPF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

