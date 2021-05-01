Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $57.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

