Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Raise $101 Million in IPO

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,300,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Five Star Bancorp generated $74.5 million in revenue and $35.9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $309.1 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (Stifel) acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Stephens, Inc. and D.A. Davidson were co-managers.

Five Star Bancorp provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Headquartered in the greater Sacramento metropolitan area of California, we are a bank holding company that operates through our wholly owned subsidiary, Five Star Bank, or the Bank, a California state-chartered bank. We provide a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through seven branch offices and two loan production offices. Our mission is to strive to become the top business bank in all markets we serve through exceptional service, deep connectivity and customer empathy. We are dedicated to serving real estate, agricultural, faith-based and small to medium-sized enterprises. We aim to consistently deliver value that meets or exceeds expectations of our shareholders, customers, employees, business partners and community. In summary, we refer to our mission as “purpose-driven and integrity-centered banking.” As of Dec. 31, 2020, we had total assets of $2.0 billion, total loans of $1.5 billion, and total deposits of $1.8 billion. “.

Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and has 144 employees. The company is located at 3100 Zinfandel Drive Suite 100 Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 and can be reached via phone at (916) 626-5000 or on the web at http://www.fivestarbank.com/.

