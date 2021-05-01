The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €104.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a fifty-two week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

