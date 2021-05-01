KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a report released on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

SBAC stock opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

