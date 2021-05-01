Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Boosted by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $150.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

