Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

