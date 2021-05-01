Tio Tech A Units (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Stock Price Down 1%

Tio Tech A Units (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 242,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 95,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Tio Tech A Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

