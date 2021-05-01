Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $22.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 329,027 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

