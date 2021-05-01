Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the March 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $1.23 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

